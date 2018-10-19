All State Music Festival Auditions Satruday

The following Mount Pleasant Community High School music students of Jim and Marlene DePriest will be auditioning for the Iowa All-State Band and Choir on Saturday, October 20 at Washington High School. Those selected will take part in the Iowa All-State Music Festival in Ames, November 15 – 17.

Instrumentalists: Luke Ryon – Bari Sax, Annika Rynders – Alto Sax, Kionna Parrish – Trumpet, Brier Klossing – Flute, Alyssa Dascher – Flute, and Anya Clark – Clarinet.

Vocalists: Shaleen Thiengmany, Paige Stater, Piper Wiley, Scottie Dunn, Jackie Tansey, Drake Snavely, Katie McCormick, Andrew Rauenbuehler, Payton Lovan, Callie DePriest, Cara Canby, Jaci Childers, Kylee Adams, Erin Andreasen, Joe Holtkamp, Jozlyn Lee, Jamie Johannes, Lucas Lee and Chase Adams.