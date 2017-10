All State Choir Selections

The following Mount Pleasant High music students have been selected to the 2017 All-State choir based on auditions Saturday at Fairfield: Cara Canby, Callie DePriest, Lucas Lee, Wyatt Carlston, Meagan Sutherland, Charles Greene and Paige Stater. They will join other students from around Iowa in the All-State Music Festival in Ames November 16-18. Marlene DePriest is the choral director at Mount Pleasant High School.