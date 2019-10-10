ALL BANDS NIGHT AUCTION!

In an effort to raise money lost with the cancellation of the Mount Pleasant Marching Band Invitational, there will be an auction of guest packages for All Bands Night. The top four bids will win the following:

*1 reserved parking space

*4 reserved prime location seats in the bleachers

*1 soft-sided cooler with beverages & snacks

*1 blanket

There will be four of these packages available.

Here’s how to place your bid:

E-mail mtpmusicboosters@gmail.com the following information:

*Name

*Contact phone number

*Bid amount

*How many packages you are bidding on (it will be assumed 1 package unless specified otherwise)

Bidding will close promptly at 5:00PM on Friday, October 18th with winners notified via their contact number. Updates on where the bidding is at will be posted on www.mpmusic.org periodically the week of October 14th.

Thank you for your support! Let the bidding begin!!!

(Questions? Contact Heidi Ryon @ 319-931-9058)