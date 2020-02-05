ALICE Training for the Public

Mount Pleasant Police and the Henry County Sheriff’s office will conduct Active Shooter Training (ALICE) for the general public Wednesday, January 19 at 6 pm at the Mount Pleasant City Hall in the second floor meeting room. The training is free. ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate. This is a violent intruder response program designed to increase the chances of survival during a violent intruder event. the training helps provide the tools needed to increase the chances of survival. Participants are equipped with strategies to better prepare for life and death encounters. Most violent intruder situations last between five and seven minutes. Typically, first responders take longer than that to enter a compromised building. Research shows that civilians have stopped active shooter events twice as many times as police intervention because the civilians were already there. The training will take about one hour but the instructors will stay as long as there are questions.