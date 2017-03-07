Alice in Wonderland on the Heatilator Stage!

All of the favorite characters from the story Alice in Wonderland are coming to life March 9-12 on Mt. Pleasant’s Heatilator Performing Arts Center stage.

The Community Theatre’s ambitious spring musical production features a large cast performing Michael Sirotta’s original musical. The musical of the famous children’s fantasy story of a little girl’s adventure down a rabbit hole portrays all the famous scenes and enchanting characters that have made the classic a treasure for generations.

Directing the community production is Debra Savage assisted by Alaine Geeding and Kadie Dennison.

The production features five different-sized Alice’s played by Natalie McCormick, Emma Gantz, Jemma Settles, Sophia Scharlau, and Josie Settles.

The favorite special characters from the story are also part of this production including the White Rabbit, Mock Turtle, the Cheshire Cat, the Mad Hatter, the Queen of Hearts, and many more.

Performances Thursday through Saturday, March 9, 10, and 11 are at 7:00 pm, and the Sunday March 12th performance is a 4:00 pm matinee.

Cost is Adults $10 and Children 12 and under $5. Tickets are available at the door and Brown’s Shoe Fit in Mt. Pleasant.