Alice A. “Amelia” Zuehlke

Alice A. “Amelia” Zuehlke, 91 of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Arbor Court.

Burial will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery of rural Douds, IA. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to First United Methodist Church or Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

Born July 21, 1928, in Birmingham, IA, Alice Amelia was the daughter of Julius and Jessie (Pool) Schleeter. Known to family and friends as Amelia, she was a 1946 graduate of Douds High School. She married Raymond Edwin Zuehlke on April 11, 1947, at her parents’ home in Birmingham. He preceded her in death on July 4, 2008.

A busy farm wife, Amelia worked by her husband’s side on the farm. In the early sixties she began working outside the home. At the time of her retirement in 1994, she was working for Hon Industries, now known as Hearth and Home Technologies. Amelia was a member of First United Methodist Church in Mt. Pleasant.

Amelia’s family and their activities were a priority. She enjoyed quilting and working in her large garden, from which she canned many vegetables and fruits. She was a Hawkeye basketball fan and liked to fish in the Skunk River.

Amelia is survived by five daughters, Barbara (Bryan) Boeding of Burlington, IA, Sheryl (Bernie) Woerdeman of St. Paul, IA, Linda (Victor) Kruse of Salem, IA, Sandi Carkhuff of Mt. Pleasant, IA, and Andrea Zuehlke of Washington, IA; and a sister Twila Lochhead of Kirksville, MO. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.

Along with her loving husband, Amelia was preceded in death by her parents and a grandson, Jordan Kruse.