Alejandro Nunez Campos, 24, of Mt. Pleasant, IA died Thursday, February 20, 2020, at his home.

Visitation, with family, will be Tuesday, March 3, 2020, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Eleuterio Barahona officiating. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to the family, with checks directed to Lucero Nunez. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born January 8, 1996, in Lerdo, Durango, Mexico, Alejandro was the son of Humberto Nunez Rubio and Maria Elsa Campos. He attended elementary school in Wapello, IA, was a 2014 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Community High School and attended Indian Hills Community College studying criminal justice.

A friend to all, Alejandro had a wonderful sense of humor. He had been a member of the Mt. Pleasant Panther football team while in high school. Alejandro enjoyed weightlifting and sports. He was the practical joker and friendly bully of his family. He loved his family and had a special closeness to his nephew and two nieces. His dog, Tyson, was very important to him.

Leaving behind a loving family, Alejandro is survived by his mother, Maria Elsa Nunez; two sisters, Olga Georgina Nunez and Lucero Nunez; a brother, Humberto Encarnacion Nunez; and stepfather, Edgar Joel Romero, all of Mt. Pleasant, IA. He is also survived by a nephew, Rolando Uziel Urizar and two nieces, Arely Urizar and Allyson Dayana Umanzor.

Alejandro was preceded in death by his father, Humberto Nunez Rubio and a niece Brisa Daniela Umanzor.