Alberta “Bert” Marie Cubbage

Alberta “Bert” Marie Cubbage, 74, of Douds, Iowa passed away on October 17, 2017 at Van Buren County Hospital in Keosauqua, Iowa. She was born April 14, 1943 to Albert and Annamarie Fridley Essary in Iowa City, Iowa. She graduated from Cardinal High School in 1960. Bert married Charles Wayne Cubbage on November 26, 1977 in Eldon, Iowa.

Alberta spent her career doing many different things. She was a homemaker, cook, waitress, and worked in a glove factory. She enjoyed bowling, cooking, playing bingo, dancing and sewing. Bert was an excellent seamstress and was known for her ability to crochet. She had a great joy for life and especially loved spending time with her family, Bear Bear and Misty.

She is survived by her husband, Charles; a son, Andrew (Amanda) Cubbage of Cedar Rapids; four stepchildren, Charles Michael Cubbage, Robin Weilbrenner, Becky Cubbage, Wayne Cubbage; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one brother, Albert “Billy” William Essary of Melvern, Arkansas; four sisters, Rachel (Russell) Wehr of Yuma, Arizona, Peggy (Steve) Metcalf-Conte of Douds, Iowa, Nancy (Bill) Cloke of Burlington, Iowa, and Barbara (Charles) Neill of Ottumwa, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Donna Verplough and Ema “Jane” Rowe of Burlington, Iowa.

Graveside services will be Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Birmingham, Iowa with Pastor Phil Campbell officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2017 at Pedrick Funeral Home in Keosauqua, Iowa. A memorial has been established to the family and can be mailed to P.O. Box 455, Keosauqua, Iowa 52565. Online condolences may be directed to www.pedrickfuneralhome.com.

