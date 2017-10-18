Ainsworth Woman Charged With Theft of Booster Monies

The Washington Police Department received a call from the Washington School District in early October reference a theft of monies from the Stewart Boosters. The Washington Police Department investigated the report and have charged Ashlee Marie Snakenberg (32) of Ainsworth with Theft in the 1st Degree. Theft in the 1st Degree is a Class C Felony which has a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and a fine of up to $10,000.

***A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the person charged is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in court.