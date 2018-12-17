AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON MUNICIPAL UTILITIES SPECIAL MEETING

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1:00 P.M. – TUESDAY AFTERNOON – DECEMBER 18TH, 2018

1. CALL TO ORDER

Chairman Wilhelm

2. ROLL CALL

Jerry Wilhelm, Shanon Wellington, Jodi Jackson, Steve Rotter and Bob Byczek

3. APPROVE THE AGENDA

4. OLD BUSINESS

a. Approve purchase of a 1992 Ford Super Duty truck from a private seller in Pella, Iowa for the water department

b. Regular Utility Meeting, Friday, January 4th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., Community Center

5. ADJOURNMENT