AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL & UTILITY TRUSTEES

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL & UTILITY TRUSTEESWritten by Theresa Rose on January 17, 2017
JOINT MEETING – JANUARY 18, 2017 – WEDNESDAY – 5:30 P.M. – CITY OFFICE
- CALL TO ORDER JOINT MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler
- ROLL CALL: Council: Greg Malott, Frank Staley, Tom Davis, Kirk Miller and Dan Berner
Trustees: Jerry Wilhelm, Jodi Jackson, Steve Rotter, Cris Julian and Sid Schmitt
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OLD BUSINESS:
- Council: Discuss and take action on purchasing LED holiday pole decorations for the street lights on Main Street in the business district (1-2)
- Trustees: Discuss and take action on purchasing LED holiday pole decorations for the street lights on Main Street in the business district (1-2)
- NEW BUSINESS:
- Trustees & Council: Discuss construction/renovations at the City Park shelter house
- Council: Approve the offer to buy real estate and acceptance contract with Krumenacher Leasing Company for the property at 103 W. Washington St. (3-7)
- ADJOURNMENT OF JOINT MEETING
AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION
JANUARY 18, 2017 – WEDNESDAY – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE
WORK SESSION DISCUSSION
- Discuss the preliminary plat for the West Adams Street addition (8)
- Discuss the 2017-2018 budget (9-30)