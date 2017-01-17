AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL & UTILITY TRUSTEES

Written by Theresa Rose on January 17, 2017

 

JOINT MEETING – JANUARY 18, 2017 – WEDNESDAY – 5:30 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

 

  1. CALL TO ORDER JOINT MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

 

  1. ROLL CALL: Council: Greg Malott, Frank Staley, Tom Davis, Kirk Miller and Dan Berner

Trustees: Jerry Wilhelm, Jodi Jackson, Steve Rotter, Cris Julian and Sid Schmitt

 

  1. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

 

  1. OLD BUSINESS:
  2. Council: Discuss and take action on purchasing LED holiday pole decorations for the street lights on Main Street in the business district (1-2)
  3. Trustees: Discuss and take action on purchasing LED holiday pole decorations for the street lights on Main Street in the business district (1-2)

 

  1. NEW BUSINESS:
  1. Trustees & Council: Discuss construction/renovations at the City Park shelter house
  2. Council: Approve the offer to buy real estate and acceptance contract with Krumenacher Leasing Company for the property at 103 W. Washington St. (3-7)

 

  1. ADJOURNMENT OF JOINT MEETING

 

 

 

 

 

 

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION

JANUARY 18, 2017 – WEDNESDAY – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

 

WORK SESSION DISCUSSION

  1. Discuss the preliminary plat for the West Adams Street addition (8)
  2. Discuss the 2017-2018 budget (9-30)