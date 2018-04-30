AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL & UTILITY TRUSTEES JOINT MEETING

MAY 1, 2018 – TUESDAY – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER JOINT MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Council: Scott Campbell, Brad Helmerson, Tom Davis, Kirk Miller & Dan Berner

Trustees: Jerry Wilhelm, Jodi Jackson, Steve Rotter, Shanon Wellington & Sid Schmitt

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Council & Trustees: Discuss subdivision layout on S. Pine St. (1)

b. Council: Update on street paving on Cleveland & Elm St. intersection with Matt Walker

c. Council: Update on sponsored project with Matt Walker

d. Council: Approve resolution #247 hiring a deputy city clerk/treasurer (2)

e. Trustees: Approve resolution #107 hiring a deputy city clerk/treasurer (3)

5. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Council: Discuss and take action on purchasing a hydro-vac excavator from Trans Iowa Equipment (4-6)

b. Trustees: Discuss and take action on purchasing a hydro-vac excavator from Trans Iowa Equipment (4-6)

c. Council & Trustees: Discuss revisions to the employee handbook

6. ADJOURNMENT OF JOINT MEETING

RECESS

7. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

8. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Tom Davis, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell & Brad Helmerson

9. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

10. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

11. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizens questions and commented on the proposed budget amendment for FY2018 (7)

b. Approve resolution #246 amending the current budget for FY2018 (8)

12. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (9-10)

b. Fire Dept. (11)

c. Public Works (12)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (13-21)

f. Child Care (22-30)

13. OPEN FORUM:

14. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (31-39)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (40-42)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve zoning permit: New London Community Schools, 101 W. Wilson St., LED Pylon

Sign (43-46)

Fraise Auction & Real Estate, 205 N. Cottonwood St., Single Story

Addition (47-50)

Thunder Productions, 103 N. Pine St., New Shop (51-55)

15. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve ordinance #46 amending provisions pertaining to Traffic and Vehicles – Section 68.01 One Way Traffic Required (56-57)

b. Approve ordinance #47 amending provisions pertaining to City Council – Section 17.05 Appointments and City Attorney – Section 20.01 Appointment and Compensation (58-59)

c. Approve resolution #248 temporary closing of a public way for Fun Day June 9th, 2018 (60-61)

d. Open and approve/refuse bids for the sale of the 2011 Chevy Impala Police Car (62)

e. Open and approve/refuse bids for the sale of the community hall at 106 N. Division St.

f. Update on USPS service for the new residential subdivision on W. Adams St. (63)

g. Discuss constructing a sidewalk to the Dollar General Store

16. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve reinvesting capital improvement funds in CDs (64)

b. Discuss and take action on live video recordings of council meetings on Facebook (65)

c. Discuss and take action on decals for the 2018 Chevy Tahoe (66-67)

d. Discuss a policy and prices for renting the community hall at 103 W. Washington St. (68)

e. Discuss the draft of the Council Policy/Procedure Manual (69-93)

f. Discuss wage increases effective July 1st, 2018 (94-95)

g. Discuss minutes for City meetings (96-101)

h. Update on the Mediacom franchise agreement with the City (102)

i. Discuss the 2018 summer movies in the park (Handout)

17. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, May _________, 2018 at 6:30 a.m., Public Works Shop

b. Public Safety Committee, May 16th, 2018 at 6:30 p.m., City Office

c. City Council Meeting, June 5th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

18. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.