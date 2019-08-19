AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL & UTILITY TRUSTEES

JOINT MEETING – AUGUST 20, 2019 – 6:00 P.M. – COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER JOINT MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Council: Scott Campbell, Brad Helmerson, Tom Davis, Kirk Miller & Dan Berner

Trustees: Jerry Wilhelm, Bob Byczek, Jodi Jackson, Steve Rotter, & Shanon Wellington

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Council: Open bids and approve a fuel provider for the tanks at the Maintenance Shop (1-2)

b. Trustees: Open bids and approve a fuel provider for the tanks at the Maintenance Shop (1-2)

c. Trustees: Open bids and approve a fuel provider for the diesel generation plant 1-2)

5. NEW BUSINESS:

6. ADJOURNMENT OF JOINT MEETING

RECESS

7. CALL TO ORDER SPECIAL MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

8. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Tom Davis, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell & Brad Helmerson

9. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

10. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve ordinance #53 amending the code of ordinances of the City of New London, Iowa by amending provisions pertaining to collection of solid waste – section 106.09 collection fees (3-4)

11. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve resolution #285 directing the acceptance of a proposal to purchase $410,000 general obligation capital loan notes, series 2019 (5-6)

b. Discuss and take action on assisting with the wages for the New London Community Child Care Center Director (7)

c. Discuss the status of the retaining wall at the New London Community Child Care Center and possible FEMA funding

12. MEETINGS:

a. Public Safety Committee, August 20th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

b. Public Works Committee, August 21st, 2019 at 6:30 a.m., Public Works Shop

c. City Council Meeting, September 3rd, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

13. ADJOURNMENT