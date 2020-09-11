AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on September 11, 2020
SEPTEMBER 11TH, 2020 – FRIDAY AFTERNOON – 4:30 P.M.
COMMUNITY CENTER – 103 W. WASHINGTON ST.
1. CALL TO ORDER:
Mayor Kirk Miller
2. ROLL CALL:
Brad Helmerson, January Benjamin, Scott Campbell, Travis Benz & Dan Berner
3. APPROVE THE AGENDA
4. OLD BUSINESS:
5. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Approve resolution #322 requesting reimbursement from the Iowa COVID-19 Government Relief Fund
6. MEETINGS:
a. Council Work Session, September 16th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center
b. Regular Council Meeting, October 6th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center
7. ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING