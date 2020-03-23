AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING

MARCH 24TH, 2020 – TUESDAY EVENING – 6:00 P.M.

COMMUNITY CENTER – 103 W. WASHINGTON ST.

3. APPROVE THE AGENDA

4. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizen’s questions or comments on the fiscal year 2021 budget

b. Approve resolution #301 levy of property taxes and adopting a budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year (1-5)

5. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Discuss filling the Mayoral vacancy and potential Council Member vacancy (6-7)

b. Discuss adopting a Pandemic & Health Crisis Response Operating Procedure (8-16)

6. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve going into closed session per Iowa Code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property

7. MEETINGS:

a. Regular Council Meeting, April 7th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

8. ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING