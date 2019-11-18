AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL SPECIAL MEETING

NOVEMBER 18TH, 2019 – MONDAY EVENING – 5:30 P.M.

COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 112 W. MAIN ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER:

Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL:

Brad Helmerson, Tom Davis, Scott Campbell, Kirk Miller & Dan Berner

3. APPROVE THE AGENDA

4. OLD BUSINESS:

5. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve separation agreement and release of claims with Brandon Fowler (1-5)

b. Approve resolution #290 hiring an assistant police chief, Todd Sines (6-7)

c. Approve advertizing for a police officer (8)

d. Appoint a representative of the City of New London to be on the Henry County Ambulance Committee

e. Discuss and take action on purchasing a new CAT skid steer loader and trading in our current CAT skid steer loader and selling the Kubota tractor (handout)

f. Approve going into closed session per Iowa Code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property

6. MEETINGS:

a. Regular Council Meeting, December 3rd, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., Council Chamber

7. ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING