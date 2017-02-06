AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

FEBRUARY 7TH, 2017 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Tom Davis, Dan Berner, Greg Malott and Frank Staley

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizens questions and comments on proposed resolution #219 authorizing the sale of City property, 2.44 acres on South Pine Street (1)

b. Approve resolution #219 authorizing the sale of City property, 2.44 acres on South Pine Street (2-3)

6. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (4-5)

b. Fire Dept. (6)

c. Public Works (7-8)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (9-13)

f. Child Care (14-22)

7. OPEN FORUM:

8. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (23-31)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (32-34)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Hanout)

d. Approve Class C Beer Permit for Casey’s Marketing Company with Sunday Sales (35-36)

e. Tax Abatement: Gary & Monica Blanck, 206 S. Walnut St., new garage (37)

9. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Discuss and take action on removing and storing the excess dirt from the renovations at the school from the football field (38)

b. Approve resolution #217 setting prices for the 5 residential lots along W. Adams St. (39)

c. Approve quote from Jetco Electric to complete the monitoring and automation of the lift station facilities on W. Washington St. (40)

d. Discuss and take action on providing a dumpster for citizen’s yard waste

e. Discuss and take action on completing an inventory of all City equipment

f. Discuss and take action on the purchase of 103 W. Washington St. pertaining to the title opinion and possible closing date

10. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve the owner-occupied rehabilitation program administrative plan and civil rights

b. Approve dates for the 2017 summer movies and concerts in the City Park

c. Discuss and take action on a logo for the City slogan “Gateway to Geode State Park” (41)

d. Discuss and take action on the sewer hookup fee and monthly service fees for the new shelter house at the New London Junior Baseball Association’s property

e. Discuss and take action on a donation to the New London Post Prom Committee (42-43)

f. Discuss hiring an additional part time police officer

g. Discuss re-paving S. Elm St. and E. Cleveland St.

h. Discuss the 2017-2018 budget (44-68)

i. Discuss implementation of the scheduled municipal infraction policy and procedural timeline (69-70)

j. Discuss and take action on money owed to the H.J. Nugen Library fund by Ryan Wellington

11. MEETINGS:

a. Regular City Council Meeting, March 7th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

12. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.