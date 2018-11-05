AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

NOVEMBER 2ND, 2018 – MONDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Department (1-2)

b. Fire Department

c. Public Works (3-4)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (5-12)

f. Child Care (13-21)

6. OPEN FORUM:

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (22-29)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (30-33)

c. Approve Payment of Claims

d. Approve Kasi to attend the League of Cities Budget Workshop in Fairfield on 12/4/18 (34)

e. Approve tax abatement for Andrew and Samantha Kelly, 612 E Main St. (35)

f. Approve zoning permit for Rod Myers, 403 W. Adams St. (36-37)

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve December 4th, 2018 as the date for the public hearing on the plans, specifications and form of contract for the sponsored project (38-39)

b. Discuss and take action on accepting repair bids for City Council Chamber roof and interior (40-55)

c. Discuss and take action on bids for demo of old community hall building at 102 N. Division St.

d. Discuss and take action on how to proceed with phase 1 of the subdivision in the urban renewal plan and tax increment financing (38-39)

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Consider approval of pay estimate #1 to Four Seasons Excavation for the street paving project at the intersection of Elm, Cleveland and McKinley streets (56)

b. Approve draw request for payment #5 for the New London Owner Occupied Rehabilitation Grant (57)

c. Approve Cody Dill as EMS volunteer for New London Fire Department

d. Discuss and take action of approved snow route designations (58-59)

e. Discuss and take action of replacing loss of police vehicle (60-63)

f. Discuss reducing speed limit on W. Main St. exiting the city

10. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, November 21st, 2018 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, November 21st, 2018 at 6:30 p.m., City Office

c. City Council Meeting, December 4th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

11. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.