AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

OCTOBER 2ND, 2018 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and Tom Davis APPROVAL OF AGENDA INVOCATION: Kirk Miller PUBLIC HEARING: Citizen questions and comments on ordinance #47 and #48 allowing operation of golf carts/limited operation of off-road utility vehicles on city streets in New London. Approve Ordinance #47 for operation of golf carts on city streets in New London (Second approval) (1-4) Approve Ordinance #48 for limited operation of off-road utility vehicles on city streets of New London (Second approval) (5-8) Discuss and take action on proposed drawings, specification and contract details for S. Pine St. subdivision. (9) Approve motion to open bids for surface grading of S. Pine St. subdivision. REPORTS:

Police Dept. (10-11) Fire Dept. (12) Public Works (13) Parks & Recreation Utilities (14-22) Child Care (23-31)

OPEN FORUM: CONSENT AGENDA: Approve minutes of previous meetings (32-37) Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (38-41) Approve Payment of Claims OLD BUSINESS: Discuss Elm/Cleveland St construction project status. Discuss Easy St. sponsored project status. Approve Resolution #261 for adopting a new employee handbook. (42, handbook copy) NEW BUSINESS: Approve Resolution #262 sponsoring the Holiday Stroll and temporary closing of a public way on December 8, 2018. (43) Discuss and approve quote from Jetco Electric for Sonic Wall software to be installed at WWTP for the SCADA Computer. (44-45) Discuss and take action of approved snow route designations. Discuss future plans on demolition of building at 102 N. Division St – old Community Hall. Discuss application for Enhance Henry County Community Foundation Grant. (46-49) Discuss status of repairs required for city council chambers. Discuss status of 2010 Crown Victoria Police Car – insurance claim for water damage. MEETINGS:

Public Works Committee, October 17, 2018 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP Public Safety Committee, October 17th, 2018 at 6:30 p.m., City Office City Council Meeting, November 6th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect: