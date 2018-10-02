AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on October 2, 2018
OCTOBER 2ND, 2018 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER
- CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler
- ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and Tom Davis
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- INVOCATION: Kirk Miller
- PUBLIC HEARING:
- Citizen questions and comments on ordinance #47 and #48 allowing operation of golf carts/limited operation of off-road utility vehicles on city streets in New London.
- Approve Ordinance #47 for operation of golf carts on city streets in New London (Second approval) (1-4)
- Approve Ordinance #48 for limited operation of off-road utility vehicles on city streets of New London (Second approval) (5-8)
- Discuss and take action on proposed drawings, specification and contract details for S. Pine St. subdivision. (9)
- Approve motion to open bids for surface grading of S. Pine St. subdivision.
- REPORTS:
- Police Dept. (10-11)
- Fire Dept. (12)
- Public Works (13)
- Parks & Recreation
- Utilities (14-22)
- Child Care (23-31)
- OPEN FORUM:
- CONSENT AGENDA:
- Approve minutes of previous meetings (32-37)
- Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (38-41)
- Approve Payment of Claims
- OLD BUSINESS:
- Discuss Elm/Cleveland St construction project status.
- Discuss Easy St. sponsored project status.
- Approve Resolution #261 for adopting a new employee handbook. (42, handbook copy)
- NEW BUSINESS:
- Approve Resolution #262 sponsoring the Holiday Stroll and temporary closing of a public way on December 8, 2018. (43)
- Discuss and approve quote from Jetco Electric for Sonic Wall software to be installed at WWTP for the SCADA Computer. (44-45)
- Discuss and take action of approved snow route designations.
- Discuss future plans on demolition of building at 102 N. Division St – old Community Hall.
- Discuss application for Enhance Henry County Community Foundation Grant. (46-49)
- Discuss status of repairs required for city council chambers.
- Discuss status of 2010 Crown Victoria Police Car – insurance claim for water damage.
- MEETINGS:
- Public Works Committee, October 17, 2018 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP
- Public Safety Committee, October 17th, 2018 at 6:30 p.m., City Office
- City Council Meeting, November 6th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., City Office
- ADJOURNMENT
NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE
The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:
- Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.
- Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.
- Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.
- All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.
- Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.
- Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.
- Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.