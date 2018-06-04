AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETINGWritten by Theresa Rose on June 4, 2018
JUNE 5th, 2018 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE
1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler
2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and Tom Davis
3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA
4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller
5. PUBLIC HEARING:
a. Citizens questions and comments on loan agreement in a principal amount not to exceed $100,000 with Danville Savings Bank for the purchase of a street sweeper (1)
b. Approve purchasing 2018 Elgin Pelican Street Sweeper from Trans Iowa Equipment (2)
c. Approve resolution #253 for the Mayor and Clerk to enter into a loan agreement with Danville State Savings Bank to purchase a 2018 Elgin Pelican Street Sweeper with a principal amount not to exceed $100,000. (3-4)
6. REPORTS:
a. Police Dept. (5-6)
b. Fire Dept. (7)
c. Public Works (8-9)
d. Parks & Recreation
e. Utilities (10-16)
f. Child Care (17-18)
7. OPEN FORUM:
8. CONSENT AGENDA:
a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (19-26)
b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (27-29)
c. Approve Payment of Claims (handout)
d. Approve cigarette/tobacco/nicotine/vapor permits for Casey’s, Dollar General and Jet Stop (30-32)
e. Approve zoning permits: Darren Bitting, 310 S. Cottonwood, detached garage. (33-35)
Dawn Bell, 504 W. Adams St, house (36-39)
f. Approve tax abatement: Dawn Bell, 504 W. Adams St, house (40)
9. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Discuss a policy/prices for renting the community hall at 103 W. Washington St. (41-42)
b. Discuss the draft of the Council Policy/Procedure Manual (43-44, supplement)
c. Discuss and take action on 2018 movies in the City Park
10. NEW BUSINESS:
a. Approve resolution #250 for bank signature authorization with Danville State Savings Bank on all city accounts. (45-46)
b. Approve resolution #254 adopting a revised employee handbook in regards to police on call time. (47-48)
c. Approve resolution #252 approving a ride-along police for the New London Police Department (49-54)
d. Approve