AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

JUNE 5th, 2018 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and Tom Davis

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizens questions and comments on loan agreement in a principal amount not to exceed $100,000 with Danville Savings Bank for the purchase of a street sweeper (1)

b. Approve purchasing 2018 Elgin Pelican Street Sweeper from Trans Iowa Equipment (2)

c. Approve resolution #253 for the Mayor and Clerk to enter into a loan agreement with Danville State Savings Bank to purchase a 2018 Elgin Pelican Street Sweeper with a principal amount not to exceed $100,000. (3-4)

6. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (5-6)

b. Fire Dept. (7)

c. Public Works (8-9)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (10-16)

f. Child Care (17-18)

7. OPEN FORUM:

8. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (19-26)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (27-29)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (handout)

d. Approve cigarette/tobacco/nicotine/vapor permits for Casey’s, Dollar General and Jet Stop (30-32)

e. Approve zoning permits: Darren Bitting, 310 S. Cottonwood, detached garage. (33-35)

Dawn Bell, 504 W. Adams St, house (36-39)

f. Approve tax abatement: Dawn Bell, 504 W. Adams St, house (40)

9. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Discuss a policy/prices for renting the community hall at 103 W. Washington St. (41-42)

b. Discuss the draft of the Council Policy/Procedure Manual (43-44, supplement)

c. Discuss and take action on 2018 movies in the City Park

10. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve resolution #250 for bank signature authorization with Danville State Savings Bank on all city accounts. (45-46)

b. Approve resolution #254 adopting a revised employee handbook in regards to police on call time. (47-48)

c. Approve resolution #252 approving a ride-along police for the New London Police Department (49-54)

d. Approve