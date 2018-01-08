AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

JANUARY 9TH, 2018 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and Tom Davis

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (1-2)

b. Fire Dept. (3)

c. Public Works (4)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (5-11)

f. Child Care (12-20)

g. Legal (Handout)

6. OPEN FORUM:

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (21-25)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (26-28)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve the New London Journal as the official publication for the City (29)

e. Approve Scott Campbell application as a volunteer for the City for snow removal

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve purchasing a 2018 Chevy Tahoe for the police department from Karl’s Chevrolet (30-31)

b. Approve ordinance #39 amending provision pertaining to rates for sewer service charges – 99.02 (32-33)

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Discuss tax increment financing (TIF) with Zach James from SEIRPC (34-35)

b. Approve contract for city attorney services with Lynch Dallas (36-37)

c. Approve the Mayor, Council and Committee appointments for 2018 (38)

d. Approve reinvesting sewer and sanitation funds in CDs (39)

e. Approve resolution #241 to hire an affidavit operator for the waste water treatment plant, Alan Schillie (40)

f. Approve expanding the targeted neighborhood for the owner occupied housing program (41-42)

g. Approve quote from Williams Excavation for replacing the storm sewer from the school’s football field to the intersection of E. Cleveland and S. Elm St. (43)

h. Approve a furnace/AC quote for the city office and new community hall (44-48)

i. Discuss and take action on removal of the yard waste dumpsters for the winter

j. Discuss possible construction of assisted living facility with Russell Construction

10. MEETINGS:

a. Finance Committee, January _________, 2018 at _____________, City Office

b. Public Works Committee, January _________, 2018 at _____________, City Office

c. Public Safety Committee, January _________, 2018 at _____________, City Office

d. City Council Meeting, February 6th, 2018 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

11. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.