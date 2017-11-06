AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

NOVEMBER 6TH, 2017 – MONDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Tom Davis, Dan Berner, Greg Malott and Frank Staley

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizen’s question and comments on proposed ordinance #45

b. Approve ordinance #45 amending provisions pertaining to solid waste control – section 105.05 open burning restricted (1-2)

6. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (3-5)

b. Fire Dept. (6)

c. Public Works (7-8)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (9-14)

f. Child Care (15-23)

g. Legal (24)

7. OPEN FORUM:

a. Barry Lyons – Discuss charges for sewer at 414 W. Wilson St.

8. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (25-31)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (32-34)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve Kasi to attend the SEICCA meeting in Danville , November 8th, 2017 (35)

e. Approve Kasi to attend the budget workshop in Iowa City, November 16th, 2017 (36-37)

f. Zoning Permits: Brent & Crystal Roth, 109 Orchard Lane, Garage Addition (38-41)

9. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve ordinance #43 amending previsions pertaining to public health and safety – section 41.12 fireworks (42-43)

b. Discuss the residential subdivision on S. Pine St.

10. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Appoint Shannon Wellington to the Utility Board with term ending 11/30/2013 replacing Cris Juian

b. Approve resolution #239 sponsorship of the annual holiday stroll and donation (44-46)

c. Discuss and take action on replacing the storm sewer on Chestnut/Adams St.

d. Discuss the letter from Fraise auction & real estate regarding sale of the building at 105 N. Cottonwood St. to the City (47-48)

11. MEETINGS:

a. City Council Meeting, December 5th, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

12. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.