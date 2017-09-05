AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2017 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Tom Davis, Dan Berner, Greg Malott and Frank Staley

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Tom Davis

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (1-3)

b. Fire Dept. (4)

c. Public Works (5-6)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (7-11)

f. Child Care (12-22)

6. OPEN FORUM:

a. Hoby Fowler

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (23-31)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (32-34)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve Liquor License with Sunday Sales for Woobies (35-36)

e. Approve Kasi to attend SEICCA meeting in West Burlington, September 13th, 2017 (37)

f. Approve Council Member Miller to attend the Iowa League of Cities Conference in Davenport, September 27th – 29th, 2017 (38-42)

g. Zoning Permits: Kevin Kirchner, 402 N. Walnut St., Pole Building Addition (43-45)

Ken Simmons, 300 W. Washington St., Garage Addition (46-47)

Jeremy Dudley, 501 W. Adams St., New House & Garage (48-49)

h. Tax Abatement: Carolyn Morris, 411 E. Wilson St., Home Remodel (50)

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve lowering the speed limit on S. Pine St. to 25 MPH out to Casey’s

b. Discuss placement of a temporary stop sign at the intersection of Division & Wilson St.

c. Discuss progress on surveying/elevations on S. Pine St. residential development

d. Discuss progress on sponsored project behind Easy Street

e. Discuss the sidewalk on S. Pine St. from Adams St. to Dollar General

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve resolution #237 Street Finance Report Fiscal Year 2016-2017 (51-52)

b. Approve the Annual Urban Renewal Report, Fiscal Year 2016-2017 (53-55)

c. Approve reinvesting general, sewer and sanitation funds in CDs (56)

d. Re-Appoint Rod Linkin to the Board of Adjustments, term ending 8/31/2022 (57)

e. Re-Appoint Dave Ackles to the Board of Adjustments, term ending 8/31/2022 (57)

f. Discuss and take action on grading the west ditch along S. Pine St.

g. Discuss the curfew ordinance (58-61)

h. Discuss making the 200 block of S. Ash St. no parking on the west side

i. Update on the progress with the dangerous/abandoned houses and buildings

j. Update on the recovery of the library funds from Ryan Wellington

10. MEETINGS:

a. City Council Meeting, October 3rd, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

11. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.