AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

MARCH 2ND, 2021 – TUESDAY EVENING – 6:00 P.M.

CITY OFFICE – 112 W. MAIN ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Kirk Miller

2. ROLL CALL: Travis Benz, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and January Benjamin

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizens questions and comments on the proposed max levy notice

b. Approve resolution #332 for the Fiscal Year Ending 2022 Maximum Property Tax Dollars for the Affected Levy Total (1-2)

6. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept.

b. Fire Department (Handout)

c. Public Works (3)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (4-7)

f. Child Care

g. Mayor

7. OPEN FORUM:

8. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (8-12)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (13-15)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve Kasi to attend the SEICCA meeting in Danville, March 10th, 2021

e. Approve Kasi to attend IMFOA conference in Des Moines, April 22nd-23rd, 2021 (16-18)

f. Approve liquor licenses for Jet Stop, VFW Post 7641 and Casey’s General Store with requested privileges (19-26)

g. Excavation Permit: Windstream, 200 block of W. Wilson St., boring fiber optic (27-38)

9. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Discuss amending section 75.04 Operation of Snowmobiles of the City Code (39-43)

10. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve reinvesting general funds in a CD (4420)

b. Approve placement of a dumpster on City property for Happyland Construction at 107 E. Main St. (45)

c. Discuss the Mutual Fire Protection Agreement between the City of New London, New London and Baltimore Townships in regards to purchasing trucks and equipment (46-55)

d. Discuss amending section 69.11 Snow Removal of the City Code (39, 56-58)

e. Review the 2019-2020 audit (supplement)

11. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, March 17th, 2021 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, March 17th, 2021 at 6:30 p.m., City Office

c. Special City Council Meeting, March 23rd, 2021 at 5:30 p.m., City Office

d. Regular City Council Meeting, April 6th, 2021 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center (58)

12. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.