AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

DECEMBER 1ST, 2020 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER – 103 W. WASHINGTON ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Kirk Miller

2. ROLL CALL: Travis Benz, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and January Benjamin

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizens questions and comments on proposed purchase, sale, and development

agreement with Chad Sovern Contracting, Inc. related to Lot 6 in the Pine Street

Subdivision, which includes the potential sale of the City’s interest in real property (1)

b. Approve resolution #328 making a final determination on potential sale of interest in

real property and approving and authorizing execution of a purchase, sale, and

development agreement by and between the City of New London and Chad Sovern

Contracting, Inc. related to lot 6 in the Pine Street Subdivision (2-4)

6. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (5-6)

b. Fire Department (Handout)

c. Public Works (7)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (8-13)

f. Child Care (Handout)

g. Mayor

7. OPEN FORUM:

8. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (14-19)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (20-22)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

9. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Discuss the City Attorney’s comments/suggestions on amending Chapter 56 of the City

Code, Dangerous and Vicious Animals (Supplement)

b. Discuss budgeting for the purchase of new handguns, rifles and shotguns for the Police

Department for fiscal year 2022

10. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve reinvestment of capital improvement funds in a CD (23)

b. Discuss and take action on purchasing a new computer for the Police Department (24)

c. Discuss and take action on annual holiday potluck at noon on December 24th, 2020 and

dismissal of employees after the meal

d. Review the fiscal year ending 2020 annual financial report (25)

e. Approve going into closed session per Iowa Code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase of

particular real estate only where premature disclosure could reasonably expected to

increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property

11. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, December 16th, 2020 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, December 16th, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. Regular City Council Meeting, January 5th,

