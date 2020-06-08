AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

JUNE 9TH, 2020 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER – 103 W. WASHINGTON ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Kirk Miller

2. ROLL CALL: Travis Benz, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and January Benjamin

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (1-2)

b. Fire Department (3)

c. Public Works (4)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (5-8)

f. Child Care (9-16)

g. Mayor

6. OPEN FORUM:

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (17-23)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (24-26)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve cigarette permits for Dollar General, Jet Stop and Casey’s (27-29)

e. Zoning Permit: Paula & Robert Myers, 204 E. Adams St., detached garage (30-34)

f. Tax Abatement: Wes & Marla Willey, 300 W. Polk St., Garden Shed (35)

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Discuss and take action on scheduling a spring cleanup with Waste Management (36-42)

b. Discuss and take action on applying penalties to utility accounts with balances after June 25th, 2020 (43)

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve pay estimate #1 for Jones Contracting for the Thompson St. extension in Phase 1 of the South Pine Street Subdivision (44)

b. Update on the sponsored project

c. Approve seal coat estimate from L.L. Pelling for various streets in the City (45-49)

d. Approve Avery Jacobs to have chickens at 107 Apple Lane (50-52)

e. Approve reinvesting fire funds in a CD (53)

f. Approve the fireworks display permit for the Class of 2020 Parents (54)

g. Discuss and take action on purchasing new US flags for the poles lining Main St. and taking over placement of them on the holidays from the Utility Trustees (55-59)

h. Discuss and take action on acquiring the 3 City welcome signs on W. Main, E. Main and S. Pine St. from the Utility Trustees

i. Discuss and take action on relocating the granite City welcome signs on Highway 34 (60)

j. Discuss and take action on vacating side easements in the West Adams Street Subdivision (61)

10. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, June _______, 2020 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, June _______, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. Regular City Council Meeting, July 7th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

11. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.