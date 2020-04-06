AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

APRIL 7TH, 2020 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER – 103 W. WASHINGTON ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Pro Tem Kirk Miller

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and January Benjamin

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (1-2)

b. Fire Department (3)

c. Public Works (4-5)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (6-10)

f. Child Care (Handout)

6. OPEN FORUM:

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (11-18)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (19-21)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve class A liquor license with Sunday sales for VFW Post 7641 (22-23)

e. Approve changes to the Fire Department Roster (3)

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Appoint Kirk Miller to fill the Mayor’s position through November 2nd, 2021 and accept his resignation from the City Council and as Mayor Pro Tem

b. Appoint Dan Berner as Mayor Pro Tem for the remainder of 2020 (Mayor Miller)

c. Discuss filling the vacant Council seat by appointing a citizen (24-28)

d. Approve the agreement with the New London Veteran’s Memorial & Park Board to take control of maintaining the Veteran’s Memorial and the funds raised (29)

e. Discuss and take action on resolution #306 adopting a Pandemic & Health Crisis Response Operating Procedure (30-34)

f. Discuss and take action on adopting an Infectious Disease Action Plan/COVID-19 Pandemic (35-40)

g. Discuss and take action on waving the penalty for the sewer and garbage utility bills due on a future date (41)

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve pay estimate #1 for Jones Contracting for the Thompson Street Extension (42-51)

b. Approve sending out an RFP for an audit for fiscal years 2020, 2021 and 2022 (52-61)

c. Approve resolution #302 declaring the intent of the City to accept a bid received in accordance with competitive bidding and fixing the date for a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a Purchase, Sale, and Development Agreement with Tiger Properties, LLC related to Lot 6 in the Pine Street Subdivision, and providing for publication of notice thereof (62-67)

d. Approve resolution #303 declaring the intent of the City to accept a bid received in accordance with competitive bidding and fixing the date for a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a Purchase, Sale, and Development Agreement with Chad Sovern Contracting, Inc. related to Lot 7 in the Pine Street Subdivision, and providing for publication of notice thereof (68-73)

e. Approve resolution #304 declaring the intent of the City to accept a bid received in accordance with competitive bidding and fixing the date for a public hearing on the proposal to enter into a Purchase, Sale, and Development Agreement with Chad Sovern Contracting, Inc. related to Lot 8 in the Pine Street Subdivision, and providing for publication of notice thereof (74-79)

f. Approve resolution #305 employing a part-time police officer for the City (80-81)

g. Discuss the City & Utility Contingency & Disaster Recovery Plan of Computer Systems (82-84)

h. Discuss abating vacant, abandoned and nuisance properties (85-86)

i. Review the audit for fiscal year ending 2019 (supplement)

10. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, April 15th, 2020 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, April 15th, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. Regular City Council Meeting, May 12th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

11. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.