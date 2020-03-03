AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

MARCH 3RD, 2020 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER – 103 W. WASHINGTON ST.

PUBLIC HEARING:

a. Citizens questions and comments on the proposed property tax levy (1)

b. Approve resolution #299 fiscal year ending 2021 maximum property tax dollars for the affected levy total (2)

6. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (3-4)

b. Fire Department (Handout)

c. Public Works (5)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (6-9)

f. Child Care (Handout)

7. OPEN FORUM:

a. Rebecca Clausen – Liberty National – Life Insurance Company (10-12)

b. Kat Zeglen – Henry County Supervisor Candidate

8. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (13-17)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (18-20)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve liquor license and beer/wine permits with Sunday sales for Casey’s General Store #2544 and the ownership change (21-24)

e. Approve beer/wine permits with Sunday sales for Jet Stop Economy Oil (25-26)

f. Approve Kasi to attend the SEICCA meeting in West Burlington on March 11th, 2020

g. Approve Kasi to attend IMFOA Conference in Des Moines on April 15th – 17th, 2020 (27-30)

h. Excavation Permits: Windstream, Wilson/Elm St. and Wilson/Maple St., fiber optic (31-35)

9. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve a proposal for the City’s solid waste collection services (36-42)

10. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve proclamation in support of the 100th anniversary of Southeastern Community College (43)

b. Approve re-investing general funds in a CD (44)

c. Discuss and take action on security cameras for the City Park and Office (45-56)

d. Discuss and take action on continuing Movies in the park for the summer of 2020 (57)

e. Discuss the City taking control of maintaining the Veteran’s Memorial

f. Discuss and take action on making a donation to the Post Prom Committee (58-59)

g. Discuss and take action on making a donation to the Parent Teacher Organization (60)

h. Discuss and take action on police officers no longer transporting animals found at large within the City limits to Hometown Veterinary Care

i. Discuss and take action on requiring part-time police officers to work a set minimum amount each month

j. Discuss and take action on changing the police department’s work schedule on a trial basis (61)

k. Discuss approaching the Utility Trustees regarding building an additional bay on the north end of their building at 509 E. Main St. and the police department taking over the bay on the south end closest to their office

l. Discuss and take action on resolution #300 Adopting Employee Hourly Wages for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2019-2020 and Authorizing Implementation (62-65)

m. Approve going into closed session per Iowa Code 21.5(1)(j) to discuss the purchase or sale of particular real estate only where premature disclosure could be reasonably expected to increase the price the governmental body would have to pay for that property or reduce the price the governmental body would receive for that property

11. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, March 18th, 2020 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, March 18th, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. Special City Council Meeting, March _______, 2020, __________, Community Center

d. Regular City Council Meeting, April 7th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

12. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.