AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

SEPTEMBER 5TH, 2017 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M. – CITY OFFICE

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Tom Davis, Dan Berner, Greg Malott and Frank Staley

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Tom Davis

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (1-3)

b. Fire Dept. (4)

c. Public Works (5-6)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (7-11)

f. Child Care (12-22)

6. OPEN FORUM:

a. Hoby Fowler

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (23-31)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (32-34)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve Liquor License with Sunday Sales for Woobies (35-36)

e. Approve Kasi to attend SEICCA meeting in West Burlington, September 13th, 2017 (37)

f. Approve Council Member Miller to attend the Iowa League of Cities Conference in Davenport, September 27th – 29th, 2017 (38-42)

g. Zoning Permits: Kevin Kirchner, 402 N. Walnut St., Pole Building Addition (43-45)

Ken Simmons, 300 W. Washington St., Garage Addition (46-47)

Jeremy Dudley, 501 W. Adams St., New House & Garage (48-49)

h. Tax Abatement: Carolyn Morris, 411 E. Wilson St., Home Remodel (50)

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve lowering the speed limit on S. Pine St. to 25 MPH out to Casey’s

b. Discuss placement of a temporary stop sign at the intersection of Division & Wilson St.

c. Discuss progress on surveying/elevations on S. Pine St. residential development

d. Discuss progress on sponsored project behind Easy Street

e. Discuss the sidewalk on S. Pine St. from Adams St. to Dollar General

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve resolution #237 Street Finance Report Fiscal Year 2016-2017 (51-52)

b. Approve the Annual Urban Renewal Report, Fiscal Year 2016-2017 (53-55)

c. Approve reinvesting general, sewer and sanitation funds in CDs (56)

d. Re-Appoint Rod Linkin to the Board of Adjustments, term ending 8/31/2022 (57)

e. Re-Appoint Dave Ackles to the Board of Adjustments, term ending 8/31/2022 (57)

f. Discuss and take action on grading the west ditch along S. Pine St.

g. Discuss the curfew ordinance (58-61)

h. Discuss making the 200 block of S. Ash St. no parking on the west side

i. Update on the progress with the dangerous/abandoned houses and buildings

j. Update on the recovery of the library funds from Ryan Wellington

10. MEETINGS:

a. City Council Meeting, October 3rd, 2017 at 6:00 p.m., City Office

11.