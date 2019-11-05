AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

NOVEMBER 5TH, 2019 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 112 W. MAIN ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and Tom Davis

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (1-2)

b. Fire Department (3)

c. Public Works (4-5)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (6-9)

f. Child Care

6. OPEN FORUM:

a. Darvin Kendell – Wednesdays Recycling, 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM (10)

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (11-15)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (16-18)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve January Benjamin to attend the Municipal Leadership Academy pending the election results (19-21)

e. Approve Kasi Howard to attend the SEICCA Meeting in Wayland on November 13th, 2019 (22)

f. Approve Kasi Howard to attend the Budget Workshop in Iowa City on November 21st, 2019 (23)

g. Excavation Permits: Mediacom,302 S. Pine St. – Intersection of S. Pine St. & Nixon Drive,

Conversion of Overhead to Underground (24)

Windstream, 200 W. Wilson St. – Intersection of W. Wilson St. &

S. Pine St. – 302 S. Pine St., Installing New Fiber Optic (25)

Windstream, Phase 1 of the South Pine Street Subdivision,

Installing New Fiber Optic (26)

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Approve setting December 3rd, 2019 as the public hearing date for the expansion of W. Thompson St.

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve the Annual Urban Renewal Report for Fiscal Year Ending 6/30/2019 (27-30)

b. Accept resignation of Assistant Police Chief Brandon Fowler (31)

c. Approve posting and/or advertizing for the Assistant Police Chief Position (32)

d. Re-Appoint Jerry Wilhelm to the Utility Board with a term ending 11/30/2025

e. Re-Appoint Bob Byczek to the Utility Board with a term ending 11/30/2025

f. Discuss and take action on the bill from Mt. Pleasant Electric to provide power to the new fuel pumps (33-34)

g. Discuss and take action on the application for the sidewalk replacement program for Ken Simmons, 300-302 W. Washington St. (35-38)

h. Discuss and take action on the sale of the street sweeper

i. Discuss requiring building/plumbing/electrical codes for new construction residential and/or commercial

j. Approve going into closed session per 21.5(1)(c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation is imminent where its disclosure would be likely to prejudice or disadvantage the position of the governmental body in that litigation

10. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, November 20th, 2019 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, November 20th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. Regular City Council Meeting, December 3rd, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers

11. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.