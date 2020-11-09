AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

NOVEMBER 10TH, 2020 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER – 103 W. WASHINGTON ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Kirk Miller

2. ROLL CALL: Travis Benz, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and January Benjamin

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (1-2)

b. Fire Department (3-4)

c. Public Works (5)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (6-9)

f. Child Care (Handout)

g. Mayor

6. OPEN FORUM:

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (10-15)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (16-18)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Approve changes to fire department rooster

e. Zoning Permit: Sovern Construction, 402 W. Thompson St., house & garage (19-21)

f. Tax Abatement: Merlin & Deb Burden, 505 W. Washington St., house & garage (22)

David Geer, 106 Sherrie Lane, detached garage (23)

g. Excavation Permit: Mediacom, 700 E. McKinley St., Cable Conversion (24-27)

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Discuss amending Chapter 56 of the City Code, Dangerous and Vicious Animals (28-35)

b. Discuss and take action on allowing the fence on the east side of the property at 401 W. Adams St. to be built on the City’s right of way in order to avoid the fence being built directly on top of a utility water main

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Update on services provided by WEMIGA Waste

b. Discuss changing the date and/or time of regular council meetings

c. Discuss and take action on charging non-profit organizations a fee to use the community center (36-37)

d. Discuss and take action on the Masonic Lodge using the community center for their regular meetings and allowing them to store supplies in the storage room

e. Approve resolution #327 for the 2020 tax increment financing certification (38-40)

f. Approve the annual urban renewal report for FY2020 (41-47)

g. Approve the fireworks display permit for the Class of 2021 on May 21, 2021 (48)

h. Approve purchasing new guns for the Police Department (49-50)

i. Discuss and take action on no longer requiring inspection of golf carts/UTVs prior to them receiving their permit (51-52)

j. Discuss and take action on using City buildings (office, fire station, community center, etc.) for the Holiday Stroll

k. Discuss adopting the international building code and international plumbing code and requiring inspection for new construction, remodeling, etc.

10. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, November 18th, 2020 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, November 18th, 2020 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. Regular City Council Meeting, December 1st, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

11. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.