AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING

OCTOBER 1ST, 2019 – TUESDAY NIGHT – 6:00 P.M.

NEW LONDON COMMUNITY CENTER

1. CALL TO ORDER REGULAR MEETING: Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL: Kirk Miller, Brad Helmerson, Dan Berner, Scott Campbell and Tom Davis

3. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

4. INVOCATION: Kirk Miller

5. REPORTS:

a. Police Dept. (1-2)

b. Fire Department (Handout)

c. Public Works (3)

d. Parks & Recreation

e. Utilities (4-11)

f. Child Care (12-22)

6. OPEN FORUM:

7. CONSENT AGENDA:

a. Approve minutes of previous meetings (23-28)

b. Accept Clerk’s Financial Reports (29-31)

c. Approve Payment of Claims (Handout)

d. Zoning Permits: Merlin Burden, 505 W. Washington St., house & garage (32-34)

e. Tax Abatement: Jamie Keatts, 103 Redbud Lane, house & garage (35)

8. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Update on the regional safety coordinator, replacing SASSO (36-37)

9. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve pay estimate #2 for the paving project on Elm & Cleveland St. (38)

b. Approve pay estimate #3 for the paving project on Elm & Cleveland St. (39)

c. Approve pay estimate #3 for the Pine Street Subdivision Grading (Handout)

d. Approve pay estimate #2 for the Sponsored Project (Handout)

e. Discuss and take action on proceeding with changes to the design of the sponsored project

f. Approve November 5th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. as the public hearing date/time for the Thompson Street Extension

g. Approve resolution #290 temporary closing of a public way, closing off the 100 block of N. Pine St. for the Monster Mash 5K (40)

h. Approve resolution #291 authorizing City sponsorship of the annual Holiday Stroll and donation (41)

i. Approve reinvesting sewer funds in a CD (42)

j. Approve cashing in a sanitation CD (42)

k. Discuss and take action on Uniti Fiber’s proposed Franchise Agreement to potentially replace McLeodUSA (Windstream) Franchise Agreement(43-57)

10. MEETINGS:

a. Public Works Committee, October 16th, 2019 at 6:30 a.m., Shop at WWTP

b. Public Safety Committee, October 16th, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., Community Center

c. Regular City Council Meeting, November 5th, 2019 at 6:00 p.m., Council Chambers

11. ADJOURNMENT

NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL – OPEN FORUM NOTICE

The Open Forum portion of the New London City Council meeting is a time where the public is allowed to speak. This is a courtesy that is extended to you. During this portion of the meeting the following guideline will be in effect:

1. Upon being recognized by the Mayor, please stand if possible, and state you name and address for the record.

2. Unless you are a scheduled, approved organization making a presentation, you will have 3 minutes to respectfully express your thoughts. Guest organizations will be under the discretion and management of the Mayor as the presiding officer.

3. Understand that no formal motions or actions will be taken on items during this time. Your concerns may be forwarded to the appropriate committee for further considerations and/or discussion.

4. All comments and discussion will remain respectful in nature to all parties.

5. Similar topics will be acknowledged, and forwarded to the appropriate department. However, repetition of topics will be limited.

6. Any deviation from these guidelines will end you allotted time and you will be asked to be seated. Failure to abide by these guidelines may lead to removal from the meeting at the order of the Mayor and possibly charges of disorderly conduct if so warranted.

7. Your involvement on agenda items will be limited to the presentation of factual material as determined by the Mayor. This the Council’s time for dealing with matters and will not include public opinions or question and answer time; this is done during Public Hearings.