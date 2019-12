AGENDA FOR NEW LONDON CITY COUNCIL

SPECIAL MEETING

DECEMBER 19TH, 2019 – THURSDAY EVENING – 5:30 P.M.

COUNCIL CHAMBERS – 112 W. MAIN ST.

1. CALL TO ORDER:

Mayor Ron Sadler

2. ROLL CALL:

Brad Helmerson, Tom Davis, Scott Campbell, Kirk Miller & Dan Berner

3. APPROVE THE AGENDA

4. OLD BUSINESS:

5. NEW BUSINESS:

a. Approve purchasing a 2004 Case 580SM backhoe loader from Titan Machinery

(See Reverse)

6. MEETINGS:

a. Regular Council Meeting, January 7th, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., Community Center

7. ADJOURNMENT OF SPECIAL MEETING