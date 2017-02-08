Again, Law Enforcement Urges Caution Regarding Solicitors

On 2/7/17 at approximately 18:05 hours, the Mt Pleasant Police Department received a phone call reference suspicious activity by two males subjects in the 2100 block of E Washington St in Mt Pleasant, IA. The subjects were allegedly selling cologne from their vehicles. The subjects were gone upon officer’s arrival. It was later found through social media that they had been peddling in town most of the afternoon. There are no City permits for these individuals at this time. Citizens are encouraged to call in immediately if they observe any suspicious activity and if at all possible try and obtain as much information about vehicles to include license plates. One of the persons involved has been identified and has been spoken to by the Police Department.