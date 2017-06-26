Affordablecolleges.com Names Iowa Wesleyan a Top 25 School for Human Services Program

Mount Pleasant, Iowa: June 26, 2017 – Iowa Wesleyan University is pleased to announce selection by Affordablecolleges.com as a top 25 school for the Human Services program. Criteria to be selected include financial aid, student success rates and program metrics of each university. The AffordableColleges.com Value Score weighs criteria, such as loan default rates, graduation rates, and financial aid data, to draw a distinction between the programs that appear inexpensive up-front and those that will pay off in the long term. When calculating the rankings, the most recent data available is used from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS). IPEDS program is administered through the United States Department of Education. IPEDS offers reliable and accurate insight into affordability, academic pedigree, and online/distance learning programs. Visit the link here to learn more. http://www.affordablecolleges.com/rankings/affordable-online-bachelors-degrees-human-services/ Human Services degrees offer education, counseling, and support to different client populations. The degree focuses on understanding human social systems and the factors that limit their functioning, creating a lower quality of life. A human services professional evaluates client needs, helping them achieve their goals, and implementing changes that encourage growth. “Iowa Wesleyan is honored to represent a top 25 school in Human Services programs. Our goal to provide a quality education in an affordable and flexible format continues to drive students to our institution,” said Dr. DeWayne Frazier, Vice President of Academic Affairs. “The Human Services degree partners with our Service Learning programs enabling us to graduate students with an array of experience to serve others.” Discover Your Passion at Iowa Wesleyan University by visiting www.iw.edu.