Additional Details Regarding Morning Incident at Harlan School

On April 10, 2018 at 10:20 AM Mt. Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office were notified of a subject at Harlan Elementary that was yelling that his wife had been shot. The school was placed on immediate lock down procedures. Officers responded and upon arrival found that the subject had left the area. At 10:38 AM an E911 call was received from a residence in the 1600 grid of 235th Street. The caller reported that the same subject was now home and causing issues in the residence. Officers responded and spoke with Ronald Richard Hall Jr., 43, Mt. Pleasant. Hall, and his family, were found to in good physical condition and without injuries. No shooting occurred. Hall was taken to Henry County Health Center for further evaluation and treatment. The investigation on the matter will continue between the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Pleasant Police Department.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Mt. Pleasant Police Department were assisted in this initial response by New London Police Department and Iowa Department of Natural Resources.