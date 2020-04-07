Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa

Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional death confirmed

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 102 additional positive cases for a total of 1,048 positive cases. There have been an additional 1,017 negative tests for a total of 11,670 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 1 death was also reported:

Benton County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 102 individuals include:

Henry County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years). This brings the total cases in Henry County to 13.

Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Black Hawk County, 3 adults (18-40 years)

Buena Vista County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Delaware County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Des Moines County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Greene County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Hamilton County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Johnson County, 10 adults (18-40 years), 4 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Linn County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Louisa County, 7 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Mahaska County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Marion County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Marshall County, 2 adults (18-40 years)

Muscatine County, 2 children (0-17 years), 3 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Polk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Pottawattamie County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Scott County, 6 adults (18-40 years), 5 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Story County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Tama County, 3 older adults (61-80 years), 3 elderly (81+)

Warren County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly (81+)

Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.