Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed

DES MOINES – Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 107 additional positive cases for a total of 3,748 positive cases. There have been an additional 522 negative tests for a total of 24,496 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 7 deaths were also reported, 272 are currently hospitalized, and 1,428 Iowans have recovered.

According to IDPH the additional 7 deaths were reported in the following counties.

Black Hawk County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Linn County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Tama County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

Woodbury County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Here are the updated numbers of positive cases for Henry and the surrounding counties:

Henry 31

Louisa 249

Washington 126

Des Moines 14

Van Buren 8

Jefferson 7

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.

###