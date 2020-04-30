Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed

DES MOINES – Today, the Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 302 additional positive cases for a total of 7,145 positive cases. These are the total of confirmed positive cases by county as of April 29:

Henry – 32

Louisa – 269

Washington – 141

Des Moines – 16

Van Buren – 8

Lee – 8

Jefferson – 6

There have been an additional 1,028 negative tests for a total of 35,552 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs. The number of positive cases will continue to grow as Test Iowa sites open and additional surveillance testing of large businesses and nursing home staff continues.

According to IDPH, an additional 14 deaths were also reported, 335 are currently hospitalized, and 2,697 Iowans have recovered. At this time, 1 in 74 Iowans have already been tested.

According to IDPH the additional 14 deaths were reported in the following counties:

Dubuque County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Linn County, 3 older adults (61-80 years)

Marshall County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Muscatine County, 2 older adults (61-80 years), 3 elderly adults (81+)

Polk County, 3 elderly adults (81+)

Scott County, 1 elderly adult (81+)

The state of Iowa has released an updated dashboard on coronavirus.iowa.gov that will be updated daily to include comprehensive tracking of COVID-19 in Iowa. The new dashboard includes cases, deaths, and tests conducted in each county. The state is now providing demographic information that was not previously provided as well as Iowa’s epidemiological curve.