Addison Layne McFerren

Addison Layne McFerren, 29, of Farmington, passed away at 8:59 a.m. Friday, April 3, 2020, in Keokuk, Iowa.

She was born on March 24, 1991, in Keokuk, Iowa and was the daughter of Charlene and Dennis McFerren.

Survivors include her parents: Charlene and Dennis McFerren; three wonderful children: Sophia McFerren, ILynn Avery and Isabeau Avery; three sisters: Charlynnn (Heather) Avery, Jeneice McFerren and Julie Danaus; five brothers: Scott (Robin) McFerren, Anthony Markey, Nick (Chantell) Ferrel, Josh Ferrel and Brandon Ferrel; great grandmother: Charlotte Johnson; uncle: Donald (Donna) Johnson; god-mother: Marlene Walters; god-brother: Chris Walters and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her brother: Dalton Kemp; grandmother: Rhonda Johnson Markey; grandfather: Wayne Markey; great grandfather: Donald Johnson and great-great grandmother: Letha Schmitz.

Addison was a 2009 graduate of Central Lee High School and attended Kirkwood College. While in high school, she was involved in cheerleading, track and show choir. She was a member of Embury United Methodist Church. Addison was loved by her family and she loved her children and her dog “Rags”. Addison had a lively spirit, a good and big heart and wanted to be everyone’s friend. She will be missed so very much by her family!

A private graveside service will be held at Embury Cemetery, rural Donnellson.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established in her memory for Autism Society of America and can be sent to the family at: 2647 140th Avenue, Farmington, Iowa 52626.

Schmitz Funeral Home of Farmington is assisting the family with the arrangements.