Active Shooter Response Seminar at PZAZZ! Convention & Event CenterWritten by Theresa Rose on April 20, 2018
Greater Burlington Leadership class offers active shooter response seminar to local businesses, with proceeds to benefit community safety programs.
Burlington, Iowa, April 26, 2018: The Greater Burlington Leadership Class of 2017-2018 and PZAZZ! Entertainment Complex present “Prepared: Active Shooter Response Seminar” at PZAZZ! Convention & Event Center on Thursday, April 26, 2018. This seminar presents business-focused response and pre-planning strategies in the event of an active shooter incident. Educating our community members helps us promote a Greater Burlington that is friendly to business and unfriendly to crime. Limited general seating available for two classroom-style sessions: 8:30AM – 11:30AM; 1:30PM – 4:30PM. Admission is $25; discount available for Chamber of Commerce members. All proceeds benefit community safety programs.
Presenters include Dan R. Leezer (Master Sergeant, Illinois State Police; former Illinois State Police SWAT team member; certified ALERRT instructor) and Neal E. Merry (Retired, Illinois State Police; former Range Master for Illinois State Police; certified ALERRT instructor; co-author of active shooter course for police training). Representatives from regional law enforcement will be on hand to provide community specific information and field questions.
Greater Burlington Leadership is a program of the Chamber of Commerce, a division of the Greater Burlington Partnership.
For more information visit: www.greaterburlington.com or to register go to: getmeregistered.com/PreparedActiveShooterResponse