Active Shooter Response Seminar at PZAZZ! Convention & Event Center

Greater Burlington Leadership class offers active shooter response seminar to local businesses, with proceeds to benefit community safety programs.

Burlington, Iowa, April 26, 2018: The Greater Burlington Leadership Class of 2017-2018 and PZAZZ! Entertainment Complex present “Prepared: Active Shooter Response Seminar” at PZAZZ! Convention & Event Center on Thursday, April 26, 2018. This seminar presents business-focused response and pre-planning strategies in the event of an active shooter incident. Educating our community members helps us promote a Greater Burlington that is friendly to business and unfriendly to crime. Limited general seating available for two classroom-style sessions: 8:30AM – 11:30AM; 1:30PM – 4:30PM. Admission is $25; discount available for Chamber of Commerce members. All proceeds benefit community safety programs.

Presenters include Dan R. Leezer (Master Sergeant, Illinois State Police; former Illinois State Police SWAT team member; certified ALERRT instructor) and Neal E. Merry (Retired, Illinois State Police; former Range Master for Illinois State Police; certified ALERRT instructor; co-author of active shooter course for police training). Representatives from regional law enforcement will be on hand to provide community specific information and field questions.

Greater Burlington Leadership is a program of the Chamber of Commerce, a division of the Greater Burlington Partnership.

For more information visit: www.greaterburlington.com or to register go to: getmeregistered.com/PreparedActiveShooterResponse