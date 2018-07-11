Accident South of Mt. Pleasant

At about 11 am Wednesday emergency crews were called to a single vehicle accident South of Mt. Pleasant on Highway 218 at the intersection of 295th Street. No details have been released regarding how the accident happened but a van was reported to be on its top. Aircare was initially called but was cancelled. The driver of the van was transported by ambulance to Henry County Health Center. She was wearing a seat belt and was still belted in after the van rolled. She was able to extricate herself and was not complaining of much pain.