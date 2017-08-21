Accident Report

On August 19, 2017, at approximately 1:37AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report from James Edward Depriest of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, stating that his son, Kyle David DePriest, drove his car off of the roadway and into a ditch near the intersection of Jewel Avenue and Salem Road. After an investigation, it was found that Kyle was driving a black, 2010, Hyundai Sonata westbound near the intersection of Jewel Avenue and Salem Road. Kyle drove the vehicle off onto the shoulder. After driving off onto the shoulder, Kyle drove the vehicle down into the north side ditch. Kyle’s vehicle sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. Kyle was transported and treated for suspected minor injuries. Kyle was cited for failing to maintain control of his vehicle.