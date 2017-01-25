Accident Report

On January 22, 2017, at approximately 4:55AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received multiple reports of a vehicle in the south side ditch near the intersection of Highway 78 and Marsh Avenue. After an investigation, it was found that Brandy Elaine Little of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, was traveling westbound on Highway 78 and lost control of her red 1994, Ford Explorer due to frost being on the roadway. Brandy rolled her vehicle and the vehicle came to rest in the south side ditch of Highway 78. Brandy did not sustain any injuries. Brandy was issued citations for failure to maintain control and failure to have proof of financial liability.