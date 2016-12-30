Accident Report

On December 29th, 2016 at approximately 11:49PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a single vehicle accident on Winfield Avenue just east of the Pilot Store.

An investigation determined that Von Baccam, 51, of Mt. Pleasant, was traveling eastbound in a 2005 Chevrolet pickup when she lost control and drove into the south ditch.

Baccam will be cited for Failure to Maintain Control. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $3500.