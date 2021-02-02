Accident Report

On January 30th, at approximately 6:05 p.m., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office took a report of a motor vehicle accident on Oasis Avenue at the Louisa County Line in Rural Winfield. An investigation determined that Tara Jones, 19, operator of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was driving Northbound when she hit a slick spot in the road, causing her to slide into the Western ditch. The collision resulted in minor damage to the vehicle. no injuries were reported.