Accident Report

On August 19th, at approximately 2:41PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 218 and School Avenue near Olds. An investigation determined that Julie Shaw, of Burlington was driving southbound on Highway 218 when Peggy Huggins, 66, of Collins Iowa pulled out in front of her. Huggins did not see the approaching Shaw vehicle as she attempted to cross the southbound lanes of Highway 218. Only minor injuries were reported. Huggins was issued a citation for Failure to Yield Upon Entering a Through Highway.