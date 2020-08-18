Accident Report

On August 17, at about 0629 hours, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motor vehicle crash in the 2400 grid of 260th Street. Upon investigation it was determined that a vehicle operated by Emily June Parks, 23, New London was eastbound on 260th Street and was negotiating a curve in the roadway. At the same time a car operated by Lauren Elizabeth Carleton, 19, Morning Sun was westbound at the same curve. Both vehicles collided in the roadway while negotiating the curve.

Slight pain was reported by both drivers but medical transports were declined. Damages were estimated at $9000 to the Parks vehicle and $6000 to the Carleton vehicle. Parks was cited for Failure to Yield Half of Roadway.