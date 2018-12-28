Accident Report

On December 26, 2018, at approximately 12:05PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to report of a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Highway 218 & 295th Street. Upon investigation, it was determined that a 2008 Hyundai Tucson, operated by Sarah Overberg of Salem, was traveling south on Highway 218. The vehicle left the roadway and continued out into a field before coming stuck. No injuries were reported. Damages were estimated over $1,500.00 and a State Crash Report was completed. Overberg was cited for Failure to Maintain Control.