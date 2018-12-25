Accident Report

Written by Theresa Rose on December 25, 2018

On December 21, 2018 at approximately 8:43pm the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received several 9-1-1 calls reporting a motor vehicle collision in the 1300 grid of Highway 218.  Deputies responded and determined Donald Peck of Brighton, had collided with Randall Gingerich of Kalona.  Donald was driving a 2013 Ford Fusion receiving damages estimated at $7,000.  Randall was operating a 2015 Ford Edge receiving damages estimated at $10,000.  There were no injuries reported at the scene.